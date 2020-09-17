VALDOSTA – Looking for a new family activity for the weekend?
Wild Adventures Theme Park will host its first drive-in movie nights, Sept. 25 and 26, complete with a food truck court and pre-movie activities.
“We wanted to recreate that classic drive-in movie experience for our guests but also include a few updates,” said Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures marketing communications manager. “Families will experience an almost festival-like atmosphere. We’ll have several food trucks and even an opportunity to give axe-throwing a shot before watching a film on a 55-foot screen from the comfort of your car.”
“Jurassic Park” will be shown Friday, Sept. 25, and “Shrek” Saturday, Sept. 26. Gates will open 6:30 p.m. All cars must be in place by 8:15 p.m.
“There are a limited number of spots available, so we recommend that guests purchase tickets in advance online and arrive early to get the best spot and enjoy the food and activities,” Floyd said.
Tickets are on sale for $30 plus tax per vehicle, per movie, with current Wild Adventures season passholders getting a 50% discount for the Sept. 25 showing as part of Passholder Appreciation Weekend.
Tickets do not include park admission and park admission is not required for the drive-in movies.
Tickets can be purchased at WildAdventures.com/DriveInMovies.
