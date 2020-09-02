VALDOSTA – The last chance for guests to cool off at Splash Island at Wild Adventures Theme Park will come with a charitable twist.
During Labor Day weekend, Wild Adventures will offer buy one, get one free admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest of South Georgia.
“Wild Adventures has been a long-time partner with Second Harvest of South Georgia, and we hold food drives multiple times throughout the year to give our guests the chance to support an organization that does so much for our community,” Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing, said in a statement from the park.
These donations will be accepted from Sept. 5-7 and must be valued at a minimum of $10 to qualify.
“Right now, there is an increased need for donations, so we encourage everyone to give what they can to support Second Harvest and enjoy a day of fun at Wild Adventures,” Pearson said.
The weekend will also mark the last opportunity to experience Splash Island before it closes, marking the beginning of a new season for the park.
Every weekend from Sept. 26 through Nov. 1, Wild Adventures will host its new Pumpkin Spice Festival, complete with a variety of pumpkin-spiced food items and fall-themed activities.
