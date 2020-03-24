VALDOSTA –Wild Adventures will be closed a little longer.
Wild Adventures Theme Park released a statement Tuesday that the park is “hoping” to reopen in May, but the outlook is still unclear.
The park temporarily closed its doors March 16, along with many theme parks across American, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wild Adventures originally planned to reopen March 28.
The park plans to continue monitoring the situation, following the recommendations from public health officials and consulting with medical experts to determine a specific re-open date.
Concerts and special events that were to take place during this time will be rescheduled.
“For our loyal 2020 season passholders, we will be adding additional benefits and operating days which will be announced as we get closer to a firm opening date,” the statement reads.
Wild Adventures will continue to update via wildadventures.com and Facebook.
