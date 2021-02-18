VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is paying homage to its past by revamping and expanding its petting zoo.
Before becoming the Wild Adventures people know today, it was a place known as Liberty Farms.
In the early 1990s, the Buescher family purchased land to use as a weekend horse farm that soon became a Valdosta petting zoo.
By 1996, the petting zoo had become Liberty Farms, a full amusement park with free concerts. After becoming Wild Adventures, the park continued to add new and exciting features through the years.
A silo bearing the name “Liberty Farms” will now serve as the entrance to Wild Adventures' petting zoo, which is being expanded to include new animals.
While the silo is not the original, Adam Floyd, park marketing communications manager, said Liberty Farms had a silo, which actually served the purpose of a silo before being turned into a restroom facility, and was a notable part of the location.
“The park began for creating memories with families and that mission hasn't changed in 25 years,” Floyd said.
Inside the newly added silo is an area where guests can purchase feed for the animals waiting in the zoo on the other side.
Along the walls will be a chronological story of how Wild Adventures has changed during the years.
“I think the community wants to know we are investing in the park,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “The future is bright out here and there are big plans for the next five to 10 years.”
The new petting zoo will be revealed to season passholders during the preview night on April 2 and to all visitors on the official opening April 3.
Season passes are on sale now at wildadventures.com.
