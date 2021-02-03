VALDOSTA – A female elephant believed to be the oldest living Asian elephant on record in North America died Tuesday morning, Wild Adventures Theme Park announced Wednesday.
Shirley the elephant was 78 years old. She had retired at the park after spending decades of her life in show business acting and in circus troupes, according to a past report in The Valdosta Daily Times.
She was born June 28, 1943, the Times report stated. She's been a park resident for at least 20 years.
"Shirley was beloved and cherished by all that had the honor of meeting her and will be dearly missed," park officials stated on social media Wednesday.
