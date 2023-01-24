VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park presented a donation to Greater Valdosta United Way on behalf of the park’s guests from funds raised through the park’s annual Christmas Tree Village.
“For the past several years during Wild Adventures Christmas, we have hosted the Christmas Tree Village which features trees decorated by United Way partner agencies,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Guests enjoy seeing the beautifully decorated trees and it provides us with an opportunity to spread the message of these amazing charitable organizations in our community.”
Thirteen partner agencies decorated trees to reflect their missions, park representatives said in a statement. Guests were invited to stroll through the Christmas Tree Forest and vote for their favorite by making a donation.
“The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored for all Wild Adventures does to help nonprofits across the region and how they support the community. They provide employment opportunities, increase quality of life and bring tourism to South Georgia, adding value to the region by being a corporate partner that cares,” said Michael Smith, director, Greater Valdosta United Way.
The three organizations that received the most donations for their decorated trees were Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center, American Red Cross and the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta.
Other participating organizations included The Haven Battered Women’s Shelter and Sexual Assault Response Center, LARC, Youth Impact Center, Camp Rock of Georgia, Girls on the Run South Georgia, Living Bridges Ministry, Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, South Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America, The Salvation Army and the Miracle League of Valdosta.
“Our guests are incredibly generous and their donations will go a long way in supporting the missions of the agencies,” Vigue said.
Greater Valdosta United Way serves residents throughout Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware counties, funding 44 social service programs through 20 partner agencies.
The organization also coordinates hundreds of volunteers yearly to support these efforts.
