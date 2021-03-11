FOR KING & COUNTRY

for KING & COUNTRY was announced as part of Wild Adventures Theme Park’s 2021 concert lineup.

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park has announced its concert lineup for the 2021 season during a Facebook live event Thursday afternoon.

Last year, Wild Adventures had to cancel all concerts due to COVID-19.

Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures marketing communications manager, said the park appreciates the public's understanding during the past year.

The lineup:

June 12: Dustin Lynch

June 19: World Class Rockers, including former members of Journey, Santana, Boston, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Steppenwolf

June 26: For King & Country

July 17: Train

July 24: Bill Engvall

July 31: Classic rock act TBA

Aug. 7: Skillet

Floyd said concerts are starting later this year due to the uncertainties still surrounding COVID-19 protocols for the summer. For that reason, reserved seats will go on sale later in the season, starting May 17 for pass holders and May 24 for all other guests.

Other newly added events for the season were announced, including “Dive In Movies” where families can enjoy family-friendly movies in Splash Island on Friday nights throughout June and July.

For more information, visit wildadventures.com.

