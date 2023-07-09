VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education voted Sandra Wilcher to become the interim superintendent of Lowndes County Schools.
“Mrs. Wilcher has been a member of the OneLowndes Family since 1999,” school officials said in a statement.
She is the assistant superintendent of student services, which includes special education, public relations, central registration, school resource officers and student support which expands to support services such as school counseling, school nursing, student behavior and discipline, social-emotional learning, the alternative program and school social workers.
Wilcher has served in administration within Lowndes County Schools since 2009, working closely with all schools in the district and “is known to be the person who schools and families can count on during the most challenging of times,” school officials said.
She created and manages the crisis response program for LCS, led the system through COVID, created the Journey Program consisting of six K-8 classes and developed and implemented many other procedures and programs currently in use in the system.
Through her efforts, Lowndes County Schools has benefited from more than $5,000,000 in grants and programs; in addition, she has been involved in the financial aspects of multiple other funding sources for the school system during her career.
Wilcher will “always be found on a school campus when there is a need to encourage and support staff,” school officials said. “It is not uncommon to find her engaging with students in and out of the classroom. It has been stated that ‘Most of her work occurs quietly to protect the stories of families and students, yet her impact on our students, community and staff is powerful and enduring.’”
Her passion for education began when she taught informal English classes in Thailand at a university, after which she returned to Valdosta, joining the staff at Lowndes County Schools, her alma mater.
“My life calling has been to help students excel by providing a first-class education while also addressing emotional, social and family needs so that students can truly focus on learning in order to become successful members of our community,” Wilcher said.
Her vast array of experiences in and out of the classroom will be an asset as she takes on this role, school officials said.
Wilcher is a Leadership Lowndes alumni; she serves as the liaison with community agencies and law enforcement, serving on multiple community boards to support students and families.
She graduated from Lowndes High School in 1987 and comes from a family of educators. Her mother, Doris Flowers, is a retired Lowndes County Schools elementary school teacher and her sister, Teresa Flythe-Farrar, teaches English at Lowndes Middle School.
She is married to Lance Wilcher and they are active members of Northside Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is the director of lending for South Georgia Regional Commission.
They have two children, both Lowndes High School graduates. Her son, Reid Wilcher, is a former Lowndes High School baseball player and graduate of Georgia Southern University, currently working in logistics in Jacksonville. Her daughter, Abigail Wilcher, a former LHS competition cheerleader, is the mother of 6-month-old Atlas Courson. Abi graduated from Valdosta State University and starts her career as a teacher this year at Pine Grove Middle School.
“Students, staff and the community have been impacted by her leadership in a positive manner,” school officials said.
Wilcher received the Hero of Hope Award for the City of Valdosta/Lowndes County in 2022 and has previously received the Georgia School Social Worker of the Year award, Valdosta State Social Work Alumni of the Year and various other volunteer recognitions.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University in 1991, her master’s in social work from Valdosta State University in 1998 and her education specialist from Nova Southeastern University in 2007.
