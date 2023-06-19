VALDOSTA – Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh and local produce. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program will be hosting its farmer’s markets to ensure everyone has access to fresh, local produce, health officials said in a statement.
Farmer’s markets will kick off in early July and continue through mid-August. Markets will be held across South Health District, with Tift and Lowndes counties each hosting two markets. All farmers markets will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
The farmer’s market schedule:
July 10: Ben Hill Health Department, 251 Appomatox Road, Fitzgerald.
July 12: Lowndes County Health Department, 206 S. Patterson St., Valdosta.
July13: Brooks County Health Department, 500 E. Courtland, Quitman.
July 19: Tift County Health Department, 305 E. 12th St., Tifton.
July 17 & 20: Calhoun’s Produce, 5075 Hawpond Road, Ashburn.
Aug. 3: Berrien County Health Department, 600-A S. Jefferson St., Nashville.
Aug. 9: Tift County Health Department, 305 E. 12th St., Tifton.
Aug. 10: Lanier County Health Department, 53 W. Murrell St., Lakeland.
Aug. 15: Cook County Health Department, 204 N. Parrish Ave., Adel.
Aug. 16: Lowndes County Health Department, 206 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.
For the Turner County market, vouchers will be issued at the health department, but can be redeemed at Calhoun’s Produce during regular business hours, health officials said. Vouchers are valid at Calhoun’s Produce any day prior to expiration.
While the farmer’s markets are focused on serving WIC clients, they are open to anyone. WIC clients are asked to bring their eWIC cards with them to the market. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early as produce is limited, health officials said.
For more information, call the WIC Call Center at 1-888-388-2370 or contact the local health department and ask to speak to a WIC representative.
