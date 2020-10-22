VALDOSTA — “Blue pajamas. I wasn’t feeling well and he came over to ‘take care of me.’ I trusted him and he raped me.”
“Leggings and a hairband. They matched. He liked the leggings. Told me they looked good on me. I felt so honored to have his attention. Except he was not the nice guy I thought he was. It all happened so fast. I was so scared.”
“My prom dress. Don’t know if that needs much more explanation …”
These messages and several others hang alongside articles of clothing matching the descriptions, lining Valdosta State University’s walkway, serving as a chilling reminder of the ongoing battle against sexual assault.
The project is called “What were you wearing?” Survivor Art Installation.
Signs along the walkway explain “this installation provides a tangible response to one of our culture’s most pervasive rape myths.”
A partnership with The Haven Battered Women’s Shelter and Sexual Assault Clinic and VSU, the project displays anonymous, recreated stories from student survivors.
The display is just one part of what the university is doing throughout the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“We are offering support and promoting awareness around domestic violence,” said Rebecca Murphy, VSU associate director for health promotions and wellness. “We want to help people understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.”
She alongside other VSU staff stood in the university’s pedestrian walkway giving out informative literature and purple ribbons – the ribbon chosen as a representation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Haven was on campus to provide information about its programs and support groups. The nonprofit organization serves Lowndes, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Clinch and Atkinson counties.
It’s a two-fold organization that has two emergency facilities: the Battered Women’s Shelter for victims of family violence and the Rape Crisis Center for victims of sexual assault.
Ashley Rhys, licensed marriage and family therapist for The Haven, explained domestic violence affects everyone, regardless of race, age or financial standing.
“It’s so important because there’s a lot of students that are in abusive and toxic relationships,” Rhys said. “A lot of kids don’t know this is here for them.”
The Haven is more than just a refuge: it provides everything from exams to legal services along with free and confidential support groups.
The two groups are the Sexual Assault Support Group, where survivors come together to motivate and encourage each other, and the Circle of Healing Support Group, which allows healing, support and motivation for domestic violence survivors. Both are currently meeting via Zoom.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet 5 p.m., Nov. 18, and Dec. 23, with Zoom link 825 0387 1990. Circle of Healing will meet 6 p.m., Nov. 24, and Dec. 23 with Zoom link 831 0296 0811.
Additional information on any of these services can be found online at valdostahaven.org. Crisis lines are (229) 244-1765 and (800) 33HAVEN.
