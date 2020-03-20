VALDOSTA – Three residents were displaced Thursday evening due to a structure fire caused by unattended cooking, according to a statement released by the city Friday.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a fire at 310 W. Cranford Ave. at 6:46 p.m. to find smoke coming out of the kitchen of a house, according to the statement.
All residents were able to get out of the house before the VFD’s arrival, and there were no reported injuries, according to the statement.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there was a total of 14 VFD personnel on scene, the statement read.
