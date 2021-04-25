VALDOSTA – Two food items have returned to the Barberitos menu after disappearing some time ago.
Located at 1337 Baytree Road, the fast-casual southwestern grille and cantina welcomed back its tangy pineapple lemonade about a year ago, and most recently, its seasoned ground beef.
Miranda Bowen, who's owned the Valdosta franchise for nearly five years, said it was noticeable when the items were initially taken off of the menu. So much so, she decided to offer them once more.
“The sweet taste of our pineapple lemonade is so light that it will refresh our guests who crave relief from the heat as we enter the spring and summer months,” Bowen said in a statement. “We are also thrilled to finally bring fan-favorite ground beef to Valdosta.”
According to a statement from Barberitos, the seasoned beef can be added to burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos. It is is cooked and prepared daily, the statement read.
The lemonade is crafted with fresh pineapple juice and provides a "fresh, tangy beverage" for customers, the statement read.
Other new menu items are the jalapeno queso and mango salsa.
Also on the menu are hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, chicken, spicy chicken, steak, pork, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.
Toppings include black beans, pickled jalepenos, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, onions, corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheese, green peppers, cilantro and mushrooms.
Homemade dressings are buttermilk ranch, chipotle ranch, southwest vinaigrette and fat-free balsamic vinaigrette.
Specialty burritos are the vegan burrito, the California burrito and the fajita burrito.
The restaurant hosts Jerk Fish Taco Fridays when two grilled jerk fish tacos are sold with cheese, guacamole, cilantro and lime on taco shells.
Catering and kid's meals are available.
Bowen said though each Barberitos customer is different, common ground bonds them.
"We're united by hunger, so when you come in here, you're part of the family," she said. "We want to make sure that you're treated right when you come in and you get a good meal, a fresh meal. That's really important to us. ... We love what we do and we love helping the community that we feed every day."
Visit barberitos.com for information about franchise opportunities and to learn more about the company's food.
