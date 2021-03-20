VALDOSTA — County crews worked Saturday to repair a broken water main in Lowndes County.
The break occurred at the intersection of Coleman Road and Springruff Drive, said County Manager Paige Dukes.
Crews started working on repairs around 6 a.m. and were expected to finish Saturday afternoon, she said.
“Some homes around the Stone Creek / Grove Point area had low water pressure,” but only a few homes lost water altogether, Dukes said.
