Water break

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily Times

County personnel work to repair a broken water main Saturday in Lowndes County.

VALDOSTA — County crews worked Saturday to repair a broken water main in Lowndes County.

The break occurred at the intersection of Coleman Road and Springruff Drive, said County Manager Paige Dukes.

Crews started working on repairs around 6 a.m. and were expected to finish Saturday afternoon, she said.

“Some homes around the Stone Creek / Grove Point area had low water pressure,” but only a few homes lost water altogether, Dukes said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you