VALDOSTA — Voters cheered as Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaign bus stopped Wednesday at Crossing Jordan Baptist Church.
The event featured several speakers representing the community including Ronald Skrine, president of Valdosta Alumni National Panhellenic Council; A.C. Braswell; Lawonna Barron, Valdosta Alumni NPHC secretary; and Valdosta City Councilman Eric Howard.
Democratic Georgia Secretary of State candidate Bee Nguyen was part of the campaign stop. She said, “We know that Georgians are showing up to vote but the numbers are not reflecting that. There is only one party that wants to fight for the freedom to vote and protection of that right. Sen. Warnock has been in this fight with us but the job is unfinished. We must vote to continue the work.”
Adrian Rivers, Lowndes County Democratic Party chairman, welcomed Warnock to the podium. Warnock thanked Valdosta and Lowndes County Democratic Party representatives for their hard work and dedication to change.
“Six days from election day and I’m not worried because I know and trust the people of Georgia ... if we vote, we win,” Warnock said.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Warnock said he has been focused on the revitalization of rural communities across Georgia.
He emphasized bipartisan efforts during his time in the Senate.
In a partnership with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Warnock named Interstate 14 a priority corridor.
“I want to see us build it out because it will help connect our military bases but it will also revitalize these small communities that have been left behind,” Warnock said.
In partnership with U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, Georgia farmers are now able to cut through trade barriers to get products to European markets.
Dangerous railway crossings are being addressed thanks to Warnock’s partnership with U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana.
Warnock shared insights on what Georgia has recently accomplished in the U.S. Senate.
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, which expanded the Child Tax Credit for 2021, Warnock said.
The U.S. Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
On the American Job Plan, the $2 trillion will create jobs through repairing and upgrading infrastructure, revitalizing manufacturing and valuing the caregiving economy.
The Senate passed the PACT Act, the most significant expansion of health care benefits to veterans in generations, Warnock said.
He referenced his visit to Moody Air Force Base in 2021, when he prayed for airmen before they flew to a refugee camp at Holloman Air Force Base.
“Following my visit, I fought for $12.5 million investment for Moody Air Force Base to protect this military hub," Warnock said.
Capped the cost of insulin. Warnock said the bill will cap the price no more than $35 per month beginning 2023.
Capped the cost of prescription drugs. Warnock said now the issue is expanding Medicaid and addressing hospital closures across Georgia. He said of the 11 hospitals closed recently, all have been in rural Georgia except one.
“I will continue to fight for Medicaid expansion in Georgia for as long as it takes. Because whether you have insurance or not if you have to drive 45 minutes just get to the nearest hospital at that point the wealthy and the poor are in the same boat.”
Warnock shared with The Times a few key moments during his campaign tour that have been most rewarding.
“Yesterday, I met a 20-year-old student at Fort Valley State University, who thanked me for capping the cost of insulin. She said every two weeks since the age of 7 it has cost $200 for a medication that she needs to survive.
"That’s why I do this work,” he said. “I have the opportunity to speak with police officers that understand we can stand up for safety and justice, because we cannot have justice without a safe environment.
“I really do enjoy being on the stump, it feels a lot like my other job,” he said, smiling.
“It is always great to be able to touch the people and hear their concerns, it reminds me of why I do this work in the first place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.