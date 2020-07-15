VALDOSTA – Face coverings will be required starting July 20 at all Walmart and Sam's Club stores nationwide.
The announcement was made on Walmart's corporate website Wednesday morning by Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer, Sam’s Club.
The statement says the decision was made to bring consistency across stores and clubs as 65% of the stores are already located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on facial coverings.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” according to the company statement. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”
All stores will have a single entry point and the role of a “health ambassador” is being introduced within Walmart stores. According to the statement, the ambassador will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible and will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.
Sam's Clubs will follow a similar procedure with complimentary masks being given to customers who arrive without one.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
