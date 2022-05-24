ATLANTA (AP) — Former football star Herschel Walker won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground while a more competitive fight was playing out in the GOP contest for governor.
In all, five states were voting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump had backed Walker in the crowded GOP primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, dismissing warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles.
