VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design opens its season with the traditional opening show – The VSU Faculty Art Exhibition – in a non-traditional way.
After a year of presenting art exhibits online only due to the pandemic, VSU Art is reopening its gallery with certain caveats due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
“I’m excited that we are showing art live in the gallery but are also wanting to exhibit safe practices regarding the safety of our community,” Julie Bowland, VSU gallery director, said in a statement. “We are requesting – strongly suggesting – that folks wear a mask and practice social distancing in our narrow exhibition space and in the lobby during the reception.
“We are having a reception but it will look different; no food or beverages will be offered due to the rising COVID infection rates in our area. Also, instead of the traditional faculty jazz combo, David Springfield will play piano for the event. I’m sure it will be very nice and we look forward to safely reconnecting with our patrons, students and fellow art-lovers.”
As for the exhibit, VSU Art regularly opens its new season, as well as the new academic year, with the faculty show.
The annual exhibit is the opportunity for department professors and instructors to show new art students they are not only teachers but artists in their own right.
“This multi-media exhibition will feature a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks and visual expression, representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Art and Design faculty,” Bowland said. “This very popular annual event is where art faculty members show that they don’t just ‘talk the talk’ but also ‘walk the walk,’ as all studio instructors are also practicing artists.”
The 2021 faculty exhibit features works by Bowland, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Jenny Evans, Lindsay Godin, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Karin Murray, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, A. Blake Pearce, Richard Peterman, Michael Schmidt, Taylor Shaw, Kaleena Stasiak.
Given the talents and versatility of VSU Art & Design’s faculty, the show is always a must for anyone who loves art and for anyone who hopes to learn a thing or two about almost any artistic medium.
GALLERY
2021 VSU Art Faculty Exhibition.
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Reception: A free, public reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Run dates: Show runs Monday, Aug. 23, through Sept. 24.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Due to staffing shortages, Bowland suggests people email her at jabowland@valdosta.edu.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835; or visit www.valdosta.edu/art
