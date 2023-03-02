VALDOSTA – "Weave" is a dance show with a lot of moving pieces.
Figuratively and literally.
The annual Valdosta State University Dance show has 14 dances, in styles ranging from tap, jazz, funk, hip hop and more, said Melissa Pihos, a VSU Theatre & Dance faculty member and one of the choreographers featured in "Weave: Spring Dances: Stories and Themes Expressed Through Movement," running through the weekend.
Pihos has one epic choreographed piece in the show, a dance about love lost and grief, featuring voice-over narration by cast members and others.
Sarah Wildes Arnett, fellow faculty member and choreographer, has several dances in the show. She also performs her aerial dance work via suspended silks, with a collaborative work with student choreographers based on the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water.
They are joined by student choreographers and a guest choreographer.
A look at the dances and dancers:
In Working (Dis)Order
Choreography: Sarah Wildes Arnett
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Dancers: Carly Fults, Akira Gilmore, Lillabeth Mason, Meredith Reitz, Emily Ruiz, Shelby Sharpe
Instaobsolescence
Choreography: Meredith Reitz (BFA Dance & BFA Theatre, 2023)
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Meredith Reitz
Dancers: Carly Fults, Akira Gilmore, Deja Holden, Emma McGuffey, Maya Tupek, Bridget Walsh
"This piece has been selected to represent VSU Theatre & Dance at The American College Dance Association Southeastern Conference in March 2023," according to program notes.
Earth
Choreography And Performance: Meredith Reitz (BFA Dance & Theatre, 2023)
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Frisson
Choreography And Performance: Maya Tupek (BFA Dance, 2024)
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Dancers: Carly Fults, Deja Holden, Emma McGuffey, Meredith Reitz, Bridget Walsh
"This piece has been selected to represent VSU Theatre & Dance at The American College Dance Association Southeastern Conference in March 2023," according to program notes.
Water
Choreography And Performance: Akira Gilmore (BFA Dance, 2023)
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Cose Dulci Nella Vita: Part I
Choreography: Sarah Wildes Arnett with the cast
Videography And Editing: Sarah Wildes Arnett
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Props: Ruth A. Brandvik and Sarah Wildes Arnett
Dancers: Emma McGuffey with Tiyrai Anderson, Kalab Quinn, Shelby Sharpe, Maya Tupek, Bridget Walsh
Love Lost
Choreography: Melissa Pihos
Sound Editing: Melissa Pihos
Monologues recorded and performed: Zackary Price, Hananel Mavity, Ella Risa Marroquin, Jaylan Jones And Melissa Pihos
Writing credits: Intro (Zackary Price And Melissa Pihos), Jen Mcnure, Meredith Reitz, Bridget Walsh, Gabrielle Vasseur, and last monologue credit from the Netflix series, "Midnight Mass"
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Dancers: Emma McGuffey, Bridget Walsh, Akira Gilmore, Lada Konkova, Meredith Reitz, Maya Tupek
Refraction III
Choreography: Sarah Wildes Arnett
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Dancers: Akira Gilmore and Meredith Reitz
"This piece has been selected to represent VSU Theatre & Dance at The American College Dance Association Southeastern Conference in March 2023," according to program notes.
A Tuba In Cuba
Choreography: Ashley Jones
Costume Design: Quint Paxton
Lighting Design:Ruth A. Brandvik
Rehearsal Director: Emma McGuffey
Dance Captain: Bridget Walsh
Dancers: Tiyrai Anderson, Sydney Byrd, Carly Fults, Anna Perry, Kalab Quinn, Meredith Reitz, Emily Ruiz, Shelby Sharpe, Bridget Walsh
Fire
Choreography and Performance: Sarah Wildes Arnett
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
"This piece has been selected to represent VSU Theatre & Dance at The American College Dance Association Southeastern Conference in March 2023," according to program notes.
Vita Alegria
Choreography: Ashley Jones with Sarah Wildes Arnett and the cast
Costume Design: Quint Paxton
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Rehearsal Director: Akira Gilmore
Dancers: Sydney Byrd, Akira Gilmore, Deja Holden, Carly Fults, Kya Larkin, Maya Tupek
Cose Dulci Nella Vita: Part II
Choreography: Sarah Wildes Arnett with the cast
Videography and Editing: Sarah Wildes Arnett
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Props: Ruth A. Brandvik and Sarah Wildes Arnett
Production Assistants: Carly Fults, Nathan Hughes And Fernando Martinez-Guzman
Dancers: Tiyrai Anderson, Sydney Byrd, Skylar Fielder, Deja Holden, Kare Parks, Anna Perry, Emma McGuffey, Kalab Quinn, Lillabeth Mason, Meredith Reitz, Emily Ruiz, Shelby Sharpe, Maya Tupek, Bridget Walsh
Air
Choreography and Performance: Sarah Wildes Arnett, Akira Gilmore and Meredith Reitz
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Welcome To Soulsville
Choreography: Eboné Amos (Guest Artist)
Costume Design: Chalise Ludlow
Lighting Design: Ruth A. Brandvik
Rehearsal Director: Meredith Reitz
Dancers: Kalab Quinn, Maya Tupek, Akira Gilmore, Deja Holden, Tiyrai Anderson, Bridget Walsh, Carly Fults, Emma McGuffey, Shelby Sharpe, Kaleana Washington
VSU Theatre & Dance's "Weave" plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, March 2-4; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Runtime: Two and a half hours with intermission. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
