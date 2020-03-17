VALDOSTA – The University System of Georgia has decided all 26 institutions, which includes Valdosta State University, will shift to online instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
This decision comes after the USG temporarily suspended instruction for two weeks beginning March 16 and lasting through March 26. Specifics for how this change will take place will be sent to students prior to programs resuming March 30.
Students will be unable to return to campus until they receive notice from the institution and all residence halls will be closed with the exception of those who cannot return home or are unable to find housing elsewhere.
No decision has been made about spring commencement at this time but Valdosta State University will be updating its website as this situation unfolds.
More information and updates can be found at valdosta.edu/health-advisory.
