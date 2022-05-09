VALDOSTA – Carmela Pattillo was one of the 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students recognized during Valdosta State University’s 233rd commencement ceremonies.
Pattillo, mother of two, graduated with her master of social work.
“My mother was a social worker for over 20 years and I lost her a year before beginning my program,” Pattillo said. “My best friend raved about VSU’s hybrid schedule and it was great for me. I love VSU.”
She said she plans to become a therapist and VSU allowed her to explore all options in the field of social work.
The graduate school commencement ceremony was held 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the complex.
The undergraduate commencement ceremony was held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, on the front lawn.
During the undergraduate commencement ceremony, the President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates and commissioned Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 cadets were recognized.
Graduates in attendance had their names called as they walked across the platform in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family and friends at the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies.
The celebration included a fireworks display.
