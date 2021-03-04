VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University officials say a Twitter post of Snapchat screenshots claiming a poisoning and attempted kidnapping involving sex trafficking at the university are false.
Thursday afternoon, VSU released a statement regarding the allegations.
The statement reads:
“The VSU police department takes student concerns and safety seriously and continues to investigate the details associated with this social media post. The persons involved have been identified and are in conversation with VSUPD. At this time, the incident does not appear to be as escalated as first perceived. VSUPD did respond immediately to a suspicious person call Monday but it was two known people exercising in the parking deck. There was no kidnapping or sex trafficking threat. The details of the stated illness are still uncertain but do not appear to be associated with the incident. A student that lost their key was able to locate it because of the post.”
