VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported nine new COVID-19 cases on its campus for the current week.
The cases were reported for the week ending Friday, Sept. 18. Eight of the cases involve students and one is an employee.
VSU has reported 23 active COVID-19 cases.
For the fall semester, VSU reports 1,416 employees working and 12,407 students enrolled.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals,” according to a statement from VSU.
The webpage can be found at www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/current-covid-stats/.
