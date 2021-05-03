VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported eight new COVID-19 cases on campus for the week ending April 30.
All eight cases were students.
For the spring semester, VSU reports 1,390 employees working and 11,228 students enrolled.
Thirteen total active cases were reported during a 10-day period, school officials said.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals,” according to a statement from the university.
