VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on its campus for the current week.
The cases were reported for the week ending Friday, Sept. 4. All 27 cases were reported among students with zero employee cases reported.
VSU has reported 47 active COVID-19 cases.
For the fall semester, VSU reports 1,416 employees working and 12,407 students enrolled.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28. Eighteen new positive student cases were reported then and zero employee cases.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals.”
This webpage can be found at www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/current-covid-stats/.
