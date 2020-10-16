VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on its campus for the week.
The cases were reported for the week ending Friday, Oct. 16. Three of the cases are employees and 23 are students.
VSU has reported 32 active COVID-19 cases during the past 10 days.
For the fall semester, VSU reports 1,416 employees working and 12,407 students enrolled.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals,” according to a statement from VSU.
The webpage can be found at www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/current-covid-stats/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.