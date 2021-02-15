Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.