VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on campus for the week.
The cases were reported for the week ending Friday, Jan. 22. One of the cases was an employee and the additional nine are students.
For the spring semester, VSU reports 1,390 employees working and 12,407 students enrolled.
Nineteen total active cases were reported during a 10-day period.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals,” according to a statement from VSU.
