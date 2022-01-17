VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University observed the 10th Annual Martin Luther King Day march Monday.
Mu Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Valdosta State University Collegiate Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People began celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January 2012.
“Each year, we put a lot of work into planning for the march and ceremony. Working with various organizations, diversity and inclusion not only builds connections on campus but within the community to ensure the event is a success and impacts the lives of attendees in a positive way,” Ahkiel Thomas, president of Alpha Phi Alpha and Black Student League community service chair, said.
Throughout the years, the organizations have worked to expand the march and ceremony beyond a one-day celebration.
Sandra Y.G. Jones, student diversity & inclusion director, said, “Since I have been in this role we have worked with the Alphas and any organizations they bring to the table. ... This event allows us to unify campus and celebrate the multifaceted life of Dr. King.”
This year, the MLK Day celebrations marked a collaborative effort between the student diversity & inclusion office, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Student Government Association, Black Student League, Collegiate Men of VSU and VSU NAACP.
“Anyone who attends the parade understands the gravity and embrace the perspective of Dr. King and his impact on the leaders of this campus, such as myself,” Jalen Smith, SGA president, said.
Following the march, there was a town hall discussion.
The discussion led by Smith and a panel — including Dr. M. Denise Lovett, coordinator of Africana Studies, Kendrick G. Dyer, Africana Studies adjunct professor, Dr. Zduy Chu, director of housing and residence life, and attorney Karla Walker.
The program commenced a luncheon and a closing program, which included a speech from Thomas.
The call to action was rendered by Christian Parks, VSU NAACP social action chair.
The march was preceded by two days of celebration: Saturday, Jan.15 Service Saturday on campus and off campus with Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army Valdosta and a Sunday, Jan. 16, worship service at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center.
