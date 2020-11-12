VALDOSTA – Traditionally, Valdosta State University participates in “Giving Tuesday” but decided to switch things up this year with “What a Difference a Day Makes,” which, as the name suggests, made quite the difference.
More than a $100,000 difference.
As Cassidy Wicker, Valdosta State University development officer, explained, the idea to do something outside of the traditional “Giving Tuesday” was a way to set the university apart while giving VSU alumni their own specific day to give back.
John Crawford, vice president for university advancement, added the university has participated in Giving Tuesday for a long time but it has become a day when thousands of other nonprofits participate. Selecting a new day allowed the university to not get “lost in the mix.”
Held Nov. 5, the day exceeded expectations, university officials said.
The original goal of $50,000 was met early in the day so it was upped to $75,000. The campaign brought in $101,708 from 315 donors.
Wicker said the majority of marketing was done via social media and emails with a “good team” in place.
“These donations will be used for a variety of things,” Wicker said.
Donors have the option of choosing where their funds go and, this year, $43,025 was tagged for scholarships.
Savannah Dozier, a master of education in communication disorders student from Ludowici, and Brian Saunds, a master of public relations student from Darien, can see first-hand the benefits of the scholarships.
Dozier, who works in the alumni office, has watched students come in and be blessed with an amazing opportunity.
Saunds is a football player who has watched his fellow athletes – many of whom may not have been able to continue with their educations without a scholarship – thrive thanks to the funds.
This may have been the first year moving away from the traditional "Giving Tuesday" path, but Wicker and Crawford do not feel it will be their last.
Crawford said next year will probably fall around the same time, where it's still in November with people in the giving state of mind, but a couple of weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
