VALDOSTA — The Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services at Valdosta State University recently presented its 2022 Fall Education Career Fair.
The Fall Education Career Fair was an opportunity for current VSU students and alumni to network with nearly 50 employers — most of them public school systems throughout Georgia and Florida, university officials said in a statement.
The VSU Graduate School was in attendance, sharing information about pursuing additional education beyond a bachelor’s degree.
VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services “strives to provide career development and awareness, experiential learning and/or cooperative education, and professional employment opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and alumni,” university officials said.
Its staff collaborates with the university’s employer and community partners to “develop the employment potential of students and graduates and to utilize their innovative, intellectual talents,” university officials said.
