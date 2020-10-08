VALDOSTA – Due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday evening, Valdosta State University's outdoor concert Pops in the Park has been canceled, university officials said in a statement.

"To celebrate the students who were scheduled to perform during the open air lawn concert, the VSU Department of Music plans to record a video of the Steel Band, Wind Ensemble, and Spotlighters performing their set lists," according to the statement.

The video will be shared sometime next week.

