VALDOSTA – Due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday evening, Valdosta State University's outdoor concert Pops in the Park has been canceled, university officials said in a statement.
"To celebrate the students who were scheduled to perform during the open air lawn concert, the VSU Department of Music plans to record a video of the Steel Band, Wind Ensemble, and Spotlighters performing their set lists," according to the statement.
The video will be shared sometime next week.
