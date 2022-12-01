VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Planetarium will present “Season of Light” at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The annual holiday presentation is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said in a statement.
Seating for each of the “Season of Light” presentations is limited to 47 guests. Free admission ticket distribution begins 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.
According to VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences and Engineering Technology, the full-dome video “Season of Light,” produced by Loch Ness Productions and narrated by Noah Adams, will trace the history of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season — festive Christmas tree lights, burning the Yule log and the ritual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah.
“The show recounts the religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of the winter solstice, not just Christian and Jewish traditions but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi traditions,’ university officials said. “It will also include a look at some of the more light-hearted seasonal traditions — exchanging gifts, kissing under the mistletoe and decking the halls with greenery and candles — and it will examine some of the explanations that have been proposed for the star over Bethlehem.”
Families with young children are invited to attend a special condensed presentation at 6 p.m., with ticket distribution beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The VSU Observatory will be open from 7-10:30 p.m., weather permitting, allowing guests the opportunity to view the stars and planets.
Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future.
Limited parking will be available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.
Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for children and adults ages 5 and older.
Contact VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences and Engineering Technology at (229) 333-5752 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.