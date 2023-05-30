VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation is hosting a range of science and arts summer camps for kids of all ages.
There are a wide variety of topics available – robotics, LEGOs, engineering, beach art, fun with food, etc., university representatives said in a statement.
Each camp is three hours per day (either 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.) for five days. Snacks are provided as is a supervised lunch break if your child is in morning and afternoon camps.
“All camps are filled with fun and highly engaging activities that will foster creativity and innovation in your child,” university representatives said. “There are even camps for high schoolers like chemistry, creative writing, and college preparation.”
All of the camps are taught by certified teachers, VSU faculty or STEAM Center tutors.
Dr. Brian Gerber, director of the STEAM Center, said, “We want to provide our local children the opportunity to continue exploring and learning during the summer months all while having fun. The on-line learning during COVID has caused a generation of students to fall behind in their academics. This is our effort to have kids thinking and keep their minds engaged. They cannot afford to fall further behind.”
Check out the offerings and register at www.valdosta.edu/pace or call Jessica Pippin at (229) 253-2985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.