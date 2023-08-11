VALDOSTA – Musical Union, a community and university choir open to the public begins its first rehearsal of the 2023-24 season, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in the Powell Recital Hall on the VSU campus.
The chorus presents two concerts a year and performs on occasion with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, organizers said in a statement.
Interested singers should contact Dr. Clell E. Wright at (229) 333-5812 or at clewright@valdosta.edu. This fall’s program will include works by American composers as well as some Christmas music:
– “Measure Me Sky,” Elaine Hagenberg https://www.jwpepper.com/Measure-Me%2C-Sky%21/11416229.item
– “Wild Mountain Thyme,” arranged by Jacob Narverud https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkAhk_gR5YI
“Christmas Day, Gustav Holst https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo0CR67Zggo
“Im Wald,” Fanny Hensel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAIV015yvTo
“Choose Something Like a Star,” Randall Thompson (in library) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXu-qukDnYs
“The Road Not Taken,” Randall Thompson (In Library) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahjYPkA1QYc
“The Last Words of David,” Randall Thompson (In Library) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnsLEfMpsgI
“Zion’s Walls,” Aaron Copland (In Library) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTCIVsxVlbI
