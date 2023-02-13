Candlelight
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University mourned the death of a student Monday.

Jackson Charles Bebiak, a first-year management major from Marietta, died Sunday, according to a statement from the university.

Details about Bebiak’s death were not immediately available.

VSU’s fraternity and sorority community hosted a candlelight vigil 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area outside Converse Hall and the Student Union.

VSU is offering counseling services and support to members of the university community. Students who wish to talk to a counselor should contact the Counseling Center by calling (229) 333-5940.

The Counseling Center will host the following walk-in hours this week:

— 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

