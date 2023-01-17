VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University felt history was worth repeating as student organizations embarked on a march to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Monday morning.
VSU’s Diversity and Inclusion office, the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted the event to show that King’s impact still lives on today.
Born in Atlanta, in 1929, King became the face of the Civil Rights Movement in the mid-1960s, dedicating his life to ending racial injustice in the United States until his 1968 assassination.
Despite King being gone for almost 55 years, Jalen Smith, president of VSU’s Student Government Association, said King’s message has long outlived him and it's up to future generations to carry it on.
“Having this celebration is extremely important because the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is still really relevant today. What he fought for, struggled for, it was for our freedom and to cultivate the beloved community we're all benefactors of today. So it's an extremely important, important event, and it's an extremely important celebration,” he said.
Marcus Houston, president of Mu Omicron, echoed similar sentiments as he feels demonstrations such as this align with his continuous effort toward social equity.
“Since I was young, I've been taking part in MLK Day celebrations. So it's kind of a life tradition for me but it means that I'm taking part in his legacy. I'm honoring his legacy. And I'm also here every day and every year the march comes around. It's like a recommitment to my work, to stand for the things that he stood for and to do the things that he did while he was alive,” he said.
Following the march, participants gathered for a candlelight vigil and a program featuring Smith titled “It Starts With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset.”
The day of celebration concluded with volunteers collecting socks, blankets and pajamas for Bethany Hospice & Palliative Care in Valdosta and Thomasville for the Day of Service projects.
