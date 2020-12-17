VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University observed its 230th commencement with a series of ceremonies throughout Monday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
As a way to host commencement in the safest way possible, the university opted to break the event into four different ceremonies, beginning at 9 a.m.
The ceremonies honored both fall 2020 graduates and the spring/summer graduates whose ceremony had to be held virtually due to COVID-19.
John Crawford, VSU vice president for university advancement, said having the ceremonies are important to everyone at the university.
“Commencement is one of the most special days to any university,” Crawford said. “We wanted to give them (the students) the best celebration possible.”
To make these celebrations possible, the university said it took all safety precautions into account and crafted scheduling that would minimize group contact.
Each ceremony had between 225-250 graduates who were spaced out on the field. Graduates were given guest tickets with all guests older than the age of 2 being required to wear masks.
Entry and exits were staggered and all ceremonies were touch-less with no printed programs or handshaking.
For first generation graduate Jacob Bell, even with all of the changes, returning to walk after officially graduating in May was a milestone.
“I think to some of my family, it (graduating) may be even more important,” Bell said. “I'm really impressed by VSU and grateful for the empathetic response to this.”
Fellow student Kamari Logan who managed to maintain an almost perfect grade point average in VSU's competitive nursing program was also excited to take the stage Monday.
“When we realized the May commencement got cancelled, we got nervous for ours. We weren't sure what would happen. When we got the news we would have one, it gave us the push to finish the semester strong,” Logan said.
Fittingly, Logan's first job will be part of the COVID-19 unit and she is certain that she and her peers can take whatever COVID-19 has in store for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.