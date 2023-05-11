VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosted its ninth Give & Go end-of-the-academic-year recycling program last week.
Tom Hochschild, sociology professor, organizes the annual event. He said there were a lot of donations from students this year.
“Students donated five mini-refrigerators, six microwave ovens and lots of bags of clothes and non-perishable food,” he said.
All items will be donated to migrant farmworkers throughout South Georgia, university representatives said in a statement.
Alma Salazar-Young, coordinator for the United Farmworkers Foundation, said the items will be greatly appreciated.
“A lot of the migrant workers are struggling financially, so these items will go to good use,” Salazar-Young said. “I’m so happy to see VSU students making such a positive impact in the community.”
Anyone who would like to make donations to the migrant workers can contact Salazar-Young at ayoung@ufwfoundation.org
