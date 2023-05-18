VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host an event Saturday, May 20, focused on children's hearing testing, aimed at promoting early detection and intervention for hearing loss.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 20, at Valdosta State University, 2525 Patterson St., university representatives said in a statement.
The event is designed to provide parents and caregivers an opportunity to have their children's hearing screened by qualified professionals, free of charge. Open to children ages 0 to 5, the event encourages both online registration at www.georgiahearingtest.com and walk-ins on the day of the event.
Parents are urged to "take advantage of this valuable opportunity, as early detection of hearing loss in children is crucial for their overall development and future success," university representatives said.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the benefits of identifying hearing loss in children at an early stage and ensuring timely intervention.
"Hearing loss, if left undetected or untreated, can have significant impacts on a language and literacy development," university representatives said. "By detecting and addressing hearing loss early on, children can receive the necessary support and resources to reach their full potential."
Kelly Jenkins, program manager for Access to Language, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We believe in the power of early intervention and its positive impact on children's lives. This free, community event is an excellent opportunity for families to proactively monitor their children's hearing health and seek appropriate interventions if necessary. We are excited to partner with Valdosta State University to bring this vital event to our community."
The event will be held in partnership with Georgia Mobile Audiology which brings audiologists throughout the state to provide audiological care to children. At this event, the mobile audiology van affectionally known as “Sunny” will be present where sound booth testing is possible, representatives said.
In addition to the hearing testing, attendees will have the chance to receive complimentary books and backpacks while supplies last, creating a fun and engaging experience for children and families.
For further information and to register online, visit www.georgiahearingtest.com. For inquiries, contact mapinfo@doe.k12.ga.us.
