VALDOSTA — Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored five faculty members and two staff members with a 2022 Presidential Excellence Award.
The Presidential Excellence Award for faculty is an annual tradition at VSU, "one that recognizes the diverse talents and contributions of the university’s innovative and active faculty. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching and scholarship of teaching and learning," university officials said in a statement.
– Dr. Barbara Radcliffe, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching.
Dr. Barbara Radcliffe joined the VSU faculty in 2010 and serves as an associate professor in the Department of Teacher Education in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services.
Radcliffe is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success, university officials said.
– Dr. Zulal Denaux, Presidential Excellence Award for Research.
Dr. Zulal Denaux joined the VSU faculty in 2002 and serves as a professor of economics in the Department of Economics, Finance and Healthcare Administration. She also coordinates international programs for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.
Denaux is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Research. The award recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship, university officials said.
– Dr. Roy Copeland, Presidential Excellence Award for Service.
Dr. Roy Copeland joined the faculty of VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration in 2012 and serves as a professor of business law in the Department of Accounting, while also maintaining a private law practice. He previously taught in the university’s former College of Arts and Sciences.
Copeland is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service. The award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and to the community, university officials said.
– Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.
Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm joined the VSU faculty in 2015 and serves as an associate professor of educational psychology in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services’ Department of Human Services. She also serves as an associate professional counselor in the campus-based Counseling Center.
Arrastia-Chisholm is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. The award recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new questions and knowledge on the subject, university officials said.
– Dr. Cori Crews, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching.
Dr. Cori Crews joined the VSU faculty in 2017 and serves as an associate professor of accounting in the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration’s Department of Accounting.
Crews is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning, employs innovative online teaching practices and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom, university officials said.
The Presidential Excellence Award for staff is also an annual tradition at VSU, "one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance and leadership of the university’s dedicated staff," university officials said.
– Brenda Beasley, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff.
Brenda Beasley joined the VSU staff in 2000 and serves as assistant director of orientation for the Office of Student Transitions and the Division of Student Success. She is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Classified Staff.
– Shana Yorkey, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff.
Shana Yorkey joined the VSU staff in 1993 and serves as chief budget officer in the Division of Finance and Administration’s Office of Budget and Payroll Services. She also serves as a member of the University System of Georgia’s Budget Issues Committee. She is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Classified Staff.
Visit https://bit.ly/2022VSUExcellenceAwards to learn more about VSU’s 2022 Presidential Excellence Award winners, how they achieve excellence, and advice they have for others who wish to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.