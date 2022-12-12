VALDOSTA – Jennifer Delabra didn’t view graduation as the finish line; her life journey is just preparing for takeoff.
Clad in her Blazer themed cords, custom-made shawl sewn by her proud mother, and her custom made cap with the inscription “You Can Fly Even Higher,” the undergraduate couldn’t contain her anticipation.
Delabra was one of the 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students recognized during Valdosta State University’s 234th commencement ceremonies.
She initially studied English at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College but decided to pursue an education at VSU after needing a “change of pace.”
The Tifton native had received her Bachelor’s in Arts during the summer semester and was overwhelmed by the influx of emotions upon her return to campus to walk across the stage.
“It feels different since I haven’t been here all semester, but it’s nice to be back and reminisce. I had to commute from Tifton everyday, which was about a 45-minute drive, but looking back on everything, it was worth it,” she said.
She said she plans on taking her degree and newfound skill set overseas, fitting as she aims to “fly even higher” through the next phase of her life.
The graduate school commencement ceremony was held Friday evening, Dec. 9, in the complex.
The undergraduate commencement ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, on the front lawn.
Graduates in attendance had their names called as they walked across the platform in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family and friends at the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies.
The celebration concluded with a fireworks display that could be heard and seen all across Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.