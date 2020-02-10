VALDOSTA – The dean of Valdosta State University's College of Science and Mathematics was arrested and charged with child sex crimes over the weekend, according to authorities.
Keith Andrew Walters was charged with three counts of obscene internet contact with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of children using a computer device to seduce, entice or solicit a child, authorities said. Walters was one of 14 people arrested in a joint effort between 18 agencies, including the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
"Operation Broken Arrow," the four-day sting spanned Feb. 6 to Feb. 9 and was centered in Valdosta, resulting in the arrest and charging of the 14 individuals. The suspects communicated online with undercover agents posing as children and traveled to meet them for the purpose of having sex, authorities said. Lindsay Marchant, assistant special agent for the GBI, said the 14 suspects communicated using widely-utilized social media platforms.
Nine of the 14 individuals were charged under the human trafficking statute, meaning the suspect intended to pay a child for sexual services, Marchant said. Walters was not one of the nine charged under that statute, authorities said.
Walters was hired in the summer of 2019, previously working at Northern Kentucky University where he served as chair of the chemistry department for seven years.
Valdosta State University released the following statement regarding the charges: "Valdosta State University has placed Keith Walters on immediate administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and law enforcement investigations into these very disturbing allegations. VSU remains committed to assisting law enforcement’s investigation in any way.”
“I was very excited about the operation and it was very fruitful. We got 14 people off the streets. I don’t care where they come from as long as we get them away from our children and get them in jail. I have five children, they’re grown but they have children that live here and it’s a bad situation, something that really needs to be looked at. I look forward to working with them on some more cases,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.