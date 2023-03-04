VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in Whitehead Auditorium.
Admission is free of charge and open to the public, university representatives said in a statement.
The 49-member Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Skye Holmes, will “perform Jack Stamp’s exuberant and refreshing ‘Cenotaph (Fanfare for Band),’ Frank Ticheli’s simple, straightforward ‘A Shaker Gift Song,’ Malcolm Arnold’s breezy, folk-like ‘Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo,’ and ‘Orange Blossom (Fire on a Mountain),’ a traditional folk song of the Netherlands arranged for band by Greg Buitenhuis,” representatives said.
Following a brief intermission, the 34-member Wind Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Benjamin Harper, will “perform David Maslanka’s sternly reflective ‘Liberation’ and Eric Richards’ ‘Concerto for Trombone Quartet’ and Wind Ensemble, a three-movement escapade featuring Department of Music faculty Doug Farwell and students Oscar de la Rosa, Franklin Carmona and Paul Henry on trombone.”
Holmes is assistant director of bands and director of athletic bands at VSU. She directs the Blazin’ Brigade Marching Band and Concert Band and teaches courses in arranging and marching band techniques.
Harper is director of bands and assistant professor of music at VSU. He conducts the Wind Ensemble, directs the graduate program in wind conducting and guides all aspects of the university band program.
VSU’s Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Patterson Street.
