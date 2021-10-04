VALDOSTA – Valdosta State is one of the few universities in the country that offers virtual reality to teach a specific discipline.
Dr. Bobbi Ticknor is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice at Valdosta State University. Prior to becoming a professor, Ticknor was a professional software developer for nearly 15 years.
Ticknor was the principal researcher on the first pilot program to use virtual reality to treat an offender population. The experience led to her teaching virtual reality in the criminal justice system.
“The digital storytelling piece gives our students an intimate perspective that you can teach by lecture or traditional classroom,” Ticknor said. “I want students to understand criminal justice concepts while interacting with the real experiences in every aspect of the criminal justice system.”
Students are engaged with the multiple virtual experiences such as solitary confinement, readjustment back to society, children visiting parents in jail and many other societal concepts in criminal justice.
Alkedria Lewis, a senior criminal justice student, has an interest in law and has learned a lot about the overview of criminal justice using virtual reality.
“The virtual experience has really opened my eyes to the experiences of those in a variety of social positions while watching the decisions that we make and they affect others,” Lewis said.
Virtual reality has given students the opportunity to engage and learn in their classroom setting while at home with mobile VR.
The emotional feedback from students varies on the virtual experiences which makes for a class discussion that engages and teaches multiple perspectives.
Phenix J. Culbertson serves as intern for the virtual reality lab as he pursues his doctoral degree in public administration.
Culberston is studying the use of virtual reality in the development of students work readiness skills for employment before or after graduation.
“Learning about the development of virtual reality has been enlightening. Every time I enter a new experience I learn something new, I develop new ideas,” Culberston said. “Using virtual reality allows us to study variables that determine whether students are actually improving in simulation interviews to give detailed feedback.”
The virtual reality lab allows students across all disciplines at VSU the opportunity to view the world through various experiences offered in the virtual reality lab.
Ticknor continues to research offender classification and assessment, offender reentry, sex offender policy and practices, and biosocial criminology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.