VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual holiday celebration and Lighting of the Palms, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall front lawn.
Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, VSU president, “invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring pictures with Santa Blaze, an inflatable alpine slide, a mechanical reindeer, a bounce house, hot cocoa, ornament and cookie decorating, a letters-to-the-troops station and more,” university officials said in a statement.
The Grinch will make an appearance and the movie “Elf” will be shown in the Student Union Theater.
