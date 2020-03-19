VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University is canceling commencement ceremonies.
This decision comes from the University System of Georgia mandating that commencement ceremonies at all 26 universities within the system be canceled.
VSU issued an announcement Thursday morning stating following the successful completion of academic requirements, diplomas will be mailed directly to all VSU graduates.
The university also noted it is "looking for an alternative way to celebrate this year's special group of graduates" and will be announcing it at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.