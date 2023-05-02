Valdosta State University recently awarded tenure to five faculty members. The award of tenure constitutes permanent status as a member of the university faculty. Pictured are Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for the Division of Academic Affairs; Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts; and Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president.