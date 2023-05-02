VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently awarded tenure to five faculty members.
The award of tenure constitutes permanent status as a member of the university faculty, university officials said in a statement.
“Tenure is awarded to a faculty member whose teaching is judged to be superior, based on a number of measures,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VSU. “Further, to achieve tenure, faculty are also accomplished scholars in their field, as demonstrated by publications, creation of artistic works, presentations, performances and other activities relevant to their particular discipline. Finally, to be awarded tenure, faculty have a record of accomplishment in service to their department, their college and the university.”
At VSU, tenure may be awarded, upon approval of the president, after a faculty member has completed a probationary period of at least five years of full-time service at the rank of assistant professor or higher.
VSU’s 2023 faculty tenure recipients are:
Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts.
Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
VSU also recently awarded promotion to 21 faculty members.
Promotion is awarded to faculty members who demonstrate superior teaching; outstanding professional service to the university and/or the community; outstanding research, scholarship, creative activity or academic achievement; and professional growth and development, college officials said.
Promotion to the rank of associate or full professor at a regional university such as VSU requires the earned doctorate or other terminal degree or its equivalent in training, ability and/or experience.
VSU’s 2023 faculty promotion recipients are:
Sarah Arnett, Department of Communication Arts, College of the Arts, promoted to professor.
Dr. Neena Banerjee, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor.
Dr. Matthew Carter, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor.
Dr. Nicole Cox, Department of Communication Arts, College of the Arts, promoted to professor.
Abigail Heuss, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to professor.
Dr. Daesang Kim, Department of Leadership, Technology and Workforce Development, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor.
Dr. Anne Price, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor.
Dr. Glenda Swan, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to professor.
Dr. Gary Hackbarth, Department of Economics, Finance, and Healthcare Administration, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business. Administration, promoted to professor.
Katherine Walden, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, promoted to senior lecturer.
Maria Springfield, Department of Music, College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer.
Dr. Rebecca Reynolds, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer.
Dr. Andrea Ramirez, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice, promoted to senior lecturer.
Dr. Teresa Doscher, Department of Biology, College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to senior lecturer.
Kynthia James, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer.
Dr. Michael Bochenko, Department of Leadership, Technology and Workforce Development, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts, promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to associate professor.
