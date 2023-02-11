VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design Department invites South Georgia to enter an “Enchanted Forest Fire.”
The exhibit features the dually whimsical and thought-provoking, three-dimensional works of artist Raina Belleau, a Minneapolis native who has exhibited her art nationwide.
The works are three-dimensional animal cartoons caught in the act of living and surviving in the “Enchanted Forest Fire” of climate change.
An artistic statement released by Mark T. Errol, VSU interim gallery director, Dedo Maranville Gallery, reads, “At the end of the world some of us will dance wildly, others will cry and some will shrug and carry on in mundane routines. ‘Enchanted Forest Fire’ is a Disneyfied version of the debauchery. The fable told by the animal sculptures in the exhibition is one where a climate crisis brought on by human action affects every living thing. The only thing left up to them is how to react to the slow-motion apocalypse of the Anthropocene. Abandon all inhibition, go wild, live life to the fullest, watch it all unfold from as far away as possible, close your eyes and pretend nothing is happening, or laugh at the absurdity of it all because, in the words of Stephen Hawking, ‘Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.’”
“This is a fantastic exhibition and should spark some wonderful discussion and engage the community in wonderful new ways,” Errol said.
The exhibit opens Monday, Feb. 13, and runs through March 9, with a closing event with the artist scheduled 5-7 p.m., with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m., March 9, Dedo-Maranville Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.