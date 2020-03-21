VALDOSTA – Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, has released a YouTube video regarding comments and concerns about commencement alternatives.
“While all of the decisions we've had to make in response to these challenging (times) have been difficult, none have been more difficult than this one,” Carvajal said in the video, referring to the cancellation of spring commencement exercises.
He said while all the ideas were considered, some were not possible at this time.
Three alternatives will be offered to the graduating spring class of 2020: a virtual commencement held May 9, a homecoming graduation celebration, which will be a special event to celebrate graduates during homecoming week, and fall commencement, a combined ceremony when spring graduates will be invited to walk the stage.
The graduate ceremony will be Dec. 11 and undergraduate ceremony will be Dec. 12.
There are no further details available about these events at this time.
