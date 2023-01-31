VALDOSTA — University police department has developed a virtual reality simulator to train local officers.
Valdosta State University Police Department has combined traditional and technological teaching tactics in the Use of Force Lab.
VSU Police Chief Alan Rowe said, “In a single space, we have a matted floor for defensive tactics, a two-dimensional screen for marksmanship training and a virtual reality simulator to practice real-world responses to emergency situations, including active shooter events and de-escalation situations involving persons with mental illness.”
The virtual reality simulator includes an off-site control room and a dispatch training facility, allowing the dispatcher to receive the same level of stress training as the officer in the scenario.
Rowe said, “InVeris Training Solutions had never conceived the idea of adding an off-site control room and/or dispatch training center component and VSU’s lab is being looked at as a ‘best practice.’”
InVeris Training Solutions is known as the world leader for integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems for defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial shooting range owners around the world, according to its website.
George Robertson, InVeris consultant, said, “The two-dimensional projection screen is a limited movie whereas virtual reality allows real-time dialogue between an officer and the suspect (trainer).
“With virtual reality, the officer can ask questions and give commands, based on their commands the suspect (trainer) can respond based on whether the officer is doing well or not well.”
Robertson said each scenario is recorded by default which allows agencies to review and learn better methods/tactics in preparation for real-world situations.
“The utilization of the simulator in this environment will enhance the level of training in both campus and traditional law enforcement,” Rowe said.
The lab would allow the agency to save costs over time and ammunition costs, while training is conducted in a safe and controlled manner, according to Rowe.
According to the University System of Georgia, officers are required to attend one hour of judgmental use of force training each year. The requirement was previously met by sending officers to the closest USG simulator, which was projector based and not virtual reality, in Macon.
Rowe said having the local lab not only provides a higher quality of training but also allows the agency to ensure every officer completes at least eight hours of required training, which is eight times the requirement annually in a simulator.
VSU PD has invited and trained numerous officers from surrounding agencies on the virtual simulator, with hope to increase the professional standard of officers across the region.
The virtual reality simulator will have some additional training pieces including a heart rate monitor and a haptic vest which will shock officers when body harm occurs to prepare for physical feedback.
Rowe said, “We are grateful to Valdosta State for creative control of this project. The Use of Force Lab produces a better trained and experienced officer to serve our campus community.”
